WHITE OAK (KDKA) – Emergency responders confirmed that there is a SWAT situation in White Oak Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the 3000-block of State Street just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas confirmed with firefighters on the scene that officers from multiple agencies including SWAT officers and Allegheny County Police were surrounding a home on State Street.

Officials on scene of the incident say that a 20-year-old man is held up inside of his home. Police say that the man sent suicidal text messages to family members before stealing a 9mm handgun from family members.

Police say that the man shot at police before he shot himself in the shoulder. SWAT officers are speaking with the man who is reportedly going in and out of consciousness.

“It’s kind of scary it’s in your backyard. He fired at police, certainly don’t want that to happen,” said neighbor Charles Linn. “That’s scary and if he’s depressed and down on his luck, hey I’ve been there myself before but you don’t want to see the guy shoot himself so it’s a scary situation.”

According to officials, the man just purchased the home within the past several months.

Authorities have closed State Street between California Avenue and Deleware Avenue.

No police officers were struck by gunfire.

This story is developing, more details will be provided when available.

