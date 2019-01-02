Filed Under:Happy Valley, Penn State, Penn State University, State College, Trademark

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — It’s sometimes called State College and sometimes University Park, but Penn State wants to ensure it holds the trademark when it’s called Happy Valley.

The Centre Daily Times reported Wednesday the university asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last month to trademark the term that refers to the school’s setting in the mountains of central Pennsylvania.

penn state old main 131929669 Penn State Moves To Put Trademark On Happy Valley

(Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The application says it wants to use the term on clothing and headwear.

The paper says that the trademark had been registered but that the holder didn’t renew it.

A Penn State spokeswoman says the school wants to consult local government and business leaders about the use of the term.

The newspaper says one of its columnists apparently popularized the term in a 1962 piece headlined, “Happy Valley and the Jet Age.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s