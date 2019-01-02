(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh area brewery announced that they have purchased a former Cold War missile site to turn into their production facility.

Grish House Craft Brewery released a YouTube video and a website to showcase the project and the Collier Township property that dates back to 1957.

We bought a missile command center!

According to the brewery, the building was one of 13 missile sites constructed around the Pittsburgh area during the Cold War. The site that the brewery is converting into their production facility is the 55,000-square foot Missile Command Center.

According to the brewery’s website, Pittsburgh was considered a likely target of a missile attack due to its involvement in the production of American steel.

The plans for the former Nike Missle Command Center include the breweries production facility, a large taproom, retail space and an extensive barrel aging program.

Although the company will slowly transition into its new home, they have no plans to leave their Millvale roots.