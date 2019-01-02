  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is heading to the NHL All-Star Game once again.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was selected to participate in the game for the eighth time, and third straight year. He will play on the Metropolitan Division team.

This season, Crosby is the Penguins leader in both goals with 18 and points with 48.

His point total is tied for 14th in the NHL.

Former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will play on the Pacific Division team for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. He will share the net with Anaheim Ducks goalie and Pittsburgh-area native John Gibson.

The San Jose Sharks are hosting the 2019 All-Star Game.

It’s being held at the SAP Center on the weekend of Jan. 25-26.

The annual All-Star Skills competition will be held Friday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m., and the three-on-three tournament will be held the next day at 8 p.m.

