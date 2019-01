Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TARENTUM (KDKA) – Police in Tarentum are looking for a teenager who ran away from home early Wednesday morning.

Police posted to their Facebook page Wednesday morning saying that the teen voluntarily left her home at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Kazmir Jones is a 15-year-old caucasian female.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tarentum Police at 724-244-1515.

