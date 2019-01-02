Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A weak disturbance will stir up a few rain showers and possibly some light snow, mainly north of Pittsburgh, tonight.

After that, high pressure will take over.

This means we will see sunshine spreading across the area Thursday afternoon.

These clearer skies will hang around into Friday afternoon. That is when the next disturbance will approach the area. Bringing clouds back to the region, and eventually spreading rain showers, from south to north, Friday night into Saturday morning.

The other big weather story is the temperatures.

Highs will resemble late March from Friday into early next week.

Look for numbers to touch the low to mid 50s for several days in a row.