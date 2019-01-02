PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said that Anotnio Brown did deal with a knee injury last week and that the star receiver became difficult to get into contact with over the weekend leading up to the game against the Bengals.

Tomlin addressed the issues surrounding Brown during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Brown skipped walk-throughs on Saturday then his agent called Tomlin Sunday morning before the game.

“Tomlin Says Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus called him Sunday in the morning. and said AB was ready to play. Tomlin told Rosenhaus “that’s not how decisions are made.”

Tomlin gave an official reason for Brown’s absence from play Sunday.

“Tomlin absence was due to “Injury and lack of information “. Not discipline related.”

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward put his trust in both Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert while revealing his feelings about Antonio Brown during an interview on WDVE Wednesday morning.

“If they sign off, I always feel good about it. This happened at the end of the year, you’re not going to have a team meeting. There are some guys that need to work things out. Hopefully they work things out and it dissipates. We all want ‘A.B.’ here but to be a part of this team you can’t do that. You don’t let your brothers down. I’m sure Kevin, Coach Tomlin will be talking to him but going forward that’s unacceptable. We all gotta be there.”