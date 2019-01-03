  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been making headlines all week, but the latest news has nothing to do with football.

Brown made an appearance on “The Masked Singer” during its premiere on Wednesday night.

On Fox’s new competition reality show, celebrities dress in full costume, including masks, and sing for a panel of other celebrities who judge the performances and try to guess who’s under the mask.

Brown, wearing a hippo costume, performed “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown, but he was the first contestant to go and was unmasked after his elimination.

Steelers fans shouldn’t jump to any conclusions about Brown’s current whereabouts based on his appearance on the show; his performance was recorded months ago.

