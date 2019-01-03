  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apple, Stock Market

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Apple are tumbling in early trading after the tech giant issued a rare cut to its revenue forecast due to weakness in China.

In a letter to the company shareholders, Apple CEO Tim Cook traced most of the damage to China, which is squaring off with the U.S. in a trade war just as its economy begins to show signs of slowing.

Apple sits at the top of an immense food chain of tech companies that supply it from Europe, Asia and the U.S., and almost all are being hit hard.

Cook issued the letter after the stock market closed Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Apple’s stock dropped $14.69, or 9.3 percent, to $143.23.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 6 p.m. for more on this story.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s