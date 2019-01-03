Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL with recipes for some tasty vegetables to help with you with your New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier and lose weight.

Sliced Brussels Sprout Salad

1 # Brussels Sprouts

1 bu. Tuscan kale, stemmed and leaves thinly sliced

1 ea. Lemon, zested and juiced

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

2 Tbs. Red wine vinegar

2 ea. Cloves garlic, minced

½ C. Extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

1/2 C. Dried cranberries

1 ea. Honeycrisp apple, sliced thinly

1 C. Walnuts, chopped

Shaved Manchego cheese for garnish

1) Whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, red wine vinegar, and garlic. Emulsify in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

2) Using a mandolin, thinly slice the Brussels sprouts. Place in a large bowl, add the kale and toss to combine.

3) Add cranberries, apples, and walnuts.

4) Pour the dressing over the Brussels sprouts and toss to coat well.

5) Shave Manchego cheese over the salad and with a peeler.

Roasted Carrots With Ricotta, Blood Orange, Garlic, and Pistachios

10 ea. Smallish good carrots

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. Ground black pepper

½ C. While milk ricotta warmed to room temperature.

Zest and juice of two blood oranges

1-2 ea. Cloves garlic sliced thinly

¼ C. Chopped parsley leaves

¼ C. Finely chopped pistachios

1) Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

2) If the carrots are thick, cut them in half lengthwise; if not, leave whole.

3) Toss carrots in a bowl with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a sheet pan in 1 layer and roast in the oven for 20 minutes, until browned and tender.

4) Combine zest and juice of blood oranges with garlic.

5) Smear ricotta on serving plate. Pile carrots nicely on top of ricotta. Drizzle any remaining oil from the pan over carrots.

6) Drizzle with orange-garlic mixture.

7) Sprinkle with chopped parsley and chopped pecans.

Warm French Green Lentils in Pancetta Vinaigrette

1 C. French green lentils

1 ea. Bay leaf

2 tsp Salt

3 C. Water

2 C. Halved cherry tomatoes

1 ea. Bulb fennel, sliced very thinly on a mandoline

½ C. Diced, rendered pancetta

8 oz. Fresh goat cheese

1. Place bay leaf, lentils, salt, and water in a medium saucepot.

2. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook.

3. Cook about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain. Discard bay leaf.

4. Make Pancetta Vinaigrette. The recipe below has more than you need for this recipe. Save extra in the refrigerator for other salads.

5. Combine lentils, tomatoes, fennel and rendered pancetta.

6. Dress with Pancetta Vinaigrette

7. Season with salt and pepper.

8. Top with the crumbled goat cheese.

Pancetta Vinaigrette

¼ C. Rice vinegar

¼ C. Red wine vinegar

¼ C. Balsamic vinegar

½ C. Diced, rendered pancetta

1 ea. Shallots minced

2 Tbs. Picked fresh thyme

Zest and juice of 2 lemons, minced

1 Tbs. Sugar

1 ½ C. Rendered pancetta fat (may substitute olive oil)

½ C. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1. Combine all ingredients in blender, except for pancetta fat and olive oil.

2. Start blender and slowly drizzle in oil and fat to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper.