DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Take Action Mon Valley is demanding answers regarding alleged harassment of the Mayor of Duquesne.

Mayor Nickole Nesby is the first African-American woman to be elected mayor in Duquesne.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

She claims she is being villainized, threatened and attacked — not just on social media, but also in person.

Take Action Mon Valley alleges the harassment is both racially and politically motivated.

Duquesne police have increased patrols near the mayor’s house.

