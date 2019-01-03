Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy received the Key to the City on Thursday to mark the 25th anniversary of his first inauguration.

Current Mayor Bill Peduto presented Murphy with the key at the ceremony.

Mayor Tom Murphy receives the #keys to the @CityPGH on the 25 the #anniversary of his inauguration. More tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ewE37TeyT6 — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) January 3, 2019

Murphy is the second-longest serving mayor in Pittsburgh’s history and was inaugurated to his first term on Jan. 3, 1994.

In addition to receiving the Key to the City, Peduto also announced plans to rename the North Side portion of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail after Murphy. Murphy was the one who led the drive to construct 25 miles of trails along Pittsburgh’s riverfronts.

“We were willing to think about Pittsburgh in a different kind of way,” Murphy said at the ceremony. “The riverfronts were there for thousands of years but nobody thought much about doing anything with them. We made the decision that they could be a great asset.”