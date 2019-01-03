  • KDKA TVOn Air

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A driver ran away after crashing into several parked cars, a pole and a fire hydrant in the Hill District on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Center Avenue and Reed Street.

According to police, a vehicle side-swiped and struck several parked cars, then crashed into a pole and a fire hydrant.

hill district hit and run Driver Runs From Scene After Crashing Into Parked Cars

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Power lines were also downed in the incident.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

No one was in any of the parked vehicles at the time of the crash.

Police are still searching for the driver.

