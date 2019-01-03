  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in McKees Rocks.

Officers were sent to Bouquet Street near Island Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found ballistic evidence in the area but no victim. Witnesses told officers they saw a red SUV driving away from the area at the time of the shooting.

Around the same time, a male individual showed up at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the victim arrived in a red Dodge Durango SUV. They believe the vehicle is connected to the Bouquet Street shooting.

Two juveniles were also in the SUV when the victim arrived at the hospital. Both were detained.

Further details on the victim’s condition have not been released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

