Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Iggy Brazdeikis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Michigan returned to Big Ten play with a 68-55 victory over Penn State on Thursday night.

The unbeaten Wolverines (14-0, 3-0) weren’t always that dominant while playing lesser competition in December, and the first half against Penn State (7-7, 0-3) wasn’t all that great either from an aesthetic standpoint. The teams combined for 18 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, and Michigan led 25-20.

The Nittany Lions scored the first two points of the second, but the Wolverines responded with a 13-3 run.

Jordan Poole led Michigan with 17 points and has reached double figures in nine straight games. Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines.

Mike Watkins scored 19 points for Penn State, and Lamar Stevens added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Penn State shot 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Defense is the calling card for this Penn State team. The Nittany Lions have held 12 of their 14 opponents below their scoring average coming into the game. Michigan came reasonably close to its average of 73.2 points, and Penn State couldn’t overcome its 18 turnovers.

Michigan: Only four undefeated teams remain in Division I, and the Wolverines kept their run going with a workmanlike effort. Michigan has won eight straight against Penn State and has won 28 of its last 29 overall – with the only loss coming in last season’s national title game against Villanova.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines trail only Duke in the AP Top 25. The Blue Devils face Clemson on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions host No. 22 Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 21 Indiana on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)