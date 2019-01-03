Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another WPIAL Alumnus is headed to the pros, as Penn State running back Miles Sanders announced he will be leaving early to enter the NFL Draft.

Sanders made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

“I’ve made my decision to forgo my senior year and declare for the NFL Drafr. As I prepare for the road ahead, I truly believe this is the best next step for my future. Thanks to so many of you, my future is bright and I’ll never forget my home here at Penn State #WeAre.”

The junior was the starter for only one season with the Nittany Lions, while acting as a complementary back to NFL rookie superstar Saquon Barkley in his first two seasons.

In 36 career collegiate games, Sanders carried the ball 276 times for over 1,600 yards and 12 scores. Nearly 1,300 of those yards were recorded in 2018. He also had 32 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown in three seasons.

Sanders was listed as the number 6 draft-eligible running back by ESPN, meanwhile CBS projects that Sanders could be a mid-round pick in April.

Sanders was a standout player at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh.