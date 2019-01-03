Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONESSEN (KDKA) — Crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Westmoreland County late Thursday night.

According to emergency officials, the fire was reported just before 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Graham Avenue and Sycamore Street in Monessen.

Officials say the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

KDKA is working to learn what sparked the fire and if there are any injuries.

