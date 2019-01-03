Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clayton Academy closed Thursday due to a power outage.

The closure was announced after students had already arrived for classes. Students were dismissed and sent home shortly before 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh Clayton is closed today, Thursday, January 3, 2019 due to a power outage. Students are being dismissed now, and should arrive home shortly. #PPSStayInformed — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) January 3, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Schools did not say what caused the power outage.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details