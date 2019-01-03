  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Clayton Academy, Local TV, Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clayton Academy closed Thursday due to a power outage.

The closure was announced after students had already arrived for classes. Students were dismissed and sent home shortly before 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh Public Schools did not say what caused the power outage.

