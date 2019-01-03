PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to sample the best pizza around town — without breaking the bank?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza sources in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Fiori’s Pizzaria

Topping the list is Fiori’s Pizzaria. Located at 103 Capital Ave. in Brookline, the Italian pizza place is the highest rated for inexpensive pizza in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp.

At this locally owned, no-frills eatery, you can customize your pizza by the slice or opt for a large 16-inch pizza. Yelpers rave about the pepperoni as being the best. But pizza lovers will find plenty of different protein toppings, including Italian sausage, steak, ham and more. Check out the menu here.

2. Benny Fierro’s

Next up is Southside Flats’s Benny Fierro’s, situated at 1906 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score thin-crust pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option with a classic crispiness.

On the menu, you’ll find cheese, pepperoni, spicy sausage and garlic mushroom pizzas as well as monthly specials. If you’re on a date or with a friend, enjoy pizza by the slice. Having a party? Go for the 28-inch pie. (Check out the menu here).

3. Spak Brothers Pizza and More

Garfield’s Spak Brothers Pizza and More, located at 5107 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score veggie and vegan pizza and salads four stars out of 245 reviews.

With vegan alternatives like sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella substitutes, this punk dive is popular with hipsters. Grab a slice of pizza or choose from 14-inch, 16-inch and 18-inch pizzas. Meat lovers will also find plenty to tempt them.

Yelpers’ favorites include the mushroom, buffalo seitan and ricotta and pepperoni, as well as a cheese-free pizza topped with vegan sausage, portobellos, spinach and red peppers. (View this spot’s menu here.)

4. Aiello’s Pizza

Aiello’s Pizza, an Italian pizzeria and beer bar in Squirrel Hill South, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 210 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2112 Murray Ave. to see for yourself.

Established in 1978, this pizzeria has withstood the test of time and offers a variety of pizzas — white, stuffed and gourmet — that can be shipped to you anywhere in the U.S.

Some like it hot and go for the pepperoni and banana peppers; others swear by the Murray Avenue — a specialty pie with red sauce, bacon, mushrooms with ricotta, cheddar and provolone cheeses. (See the full menu here.)

5. Slice on Broadway

Last but not least, there’s Slice on Broadway, a Beechview favorite with four stars out of 119 reviews. Stop by 2128 Broadway Ave. to hit up the spot to score pizza and more next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats.

At this New York style parlor, customize your thin or thicker crust pizza with red, white or green (basil pesto) sauces. Its Santino and Cheese Steak pizzas were featured on the Travel Channel’s “Off the Chain Eats,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Yelpers’ favorites include the Slaughterhouse Five (house red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, capicola, and prosciutto) and Almost Vegan Athena (fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese). Check out all the offerings here.