PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High pressure keeps us quiet through the night and most of Friday.

Look for brighter, dry conditions Friday. During the afternoon, clouds will begin increasing with a disturbance passing closely to our south.

temperature trend Brighter, Drier Day Ahead, Then Rain Showers Will Move In

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This will spread rain showers into the area Friday night into early Saturday.

Most of the rain should be wrapped up by lunchtime, Saturday, but these showers will take a little longer to clear Pittsburgh’s east.

Sunday is shaping up to be dry, and the best weekend day to take down Christmas decorations outside.

If you have been looking for some cooler weather, though, you’ll have to wait until later next week. Until then, mild temperatures are expected.

