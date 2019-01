Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Indiana County coroner’s office says the investigation into the death of an inmate at SCI Pine Grove is ongoing.

Thirty-two-year-old Luis Antonio Santiago, of Reading, Pa., was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday.

Santiago was transported to the Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.

The coroner says it is too early in the investigation to rule on a cause or manner of death.