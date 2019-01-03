Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby apparently had a good sense of humor about some chirping by a New York Rangers fan.

A New York Rangers fan tweeted Thursday morning and said another Rangers fan sitting next to the penalty box at Wednesday’s game was “lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps.”

The Penguins ended up defeating the Rangers 7-2, but after the game, a trainer gave the fan a hockey stick with Crosby’s autograph.

@RickCarpiniello – funny story from last night’s game. Guy sitting next to penalty box was lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps. A trainer delivered this to him after the final buzzer. pic.twitter.com/4DZf9ZtlxF — MG35 (@pickledotcom) January 3, 2019

“Good chirps. Take it easy on me next time!” Crosby wrote.