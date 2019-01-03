Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca is among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.

He will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae and Richard Seymour.

Although previously eligible, Flores – who coached two Oakland Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles – and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.

First-time eligibles include Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey.

The Class of 2019 Modern-Era Finalists have been announced! #PFHOF19 Learn more about the finalists: https://t.co/FQiKT6NL99 pic.twitter.com/B94oDszg8G — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2019

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group.

Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

