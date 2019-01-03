  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alan Faneca, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca is among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.

He will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae and Richard Seymour.

Although previously eligible, Flores – who coached two Oakland Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles – and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.

First-time eligibles include Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey.

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group.

Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s