GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man and a woman have been reported missing in Greensburg.

City of Greensburg Police say 29-year-old Amanda Caldwell never showed up for work at Senior Life in Greensburg on Thursday.

amanda caldwell 2 Reported Missing In Greensburg

Amanda Caldwell (Photo Courtesy: City of Greensburg Police Department/Facebook)

Caldwell had told family and coworkers that she was going to meet a man for a first date. She was last heard from around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when she responded to a friend’s Snapchat.

Police say 30-year-old Joseph Zyvith, an acquaintance of Caldwell’s, has also been reported missing.

joseph zyvith 2 Reported Missing In Greensburg

Joseph Zyvith (Photo Courtesy: City of Greensburg Police Department/Facebook)

Zyvith reportedly called off work at General Carbide around 12:43 a.m. Thursday.

Police found Zyvith’s vehicle parked behind Caldwell’s home on South Maple Avenue.

Caldwell’s vehicle — a red 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer with a Pennsylvania license plate reading HNA-3595 — is also missing.

Anyone who sees Caldwell or Zyvith or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Greensburg detectives at (724) 834-3800.

