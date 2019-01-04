  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boy Scouts, Child Pornography, Ohio, Thomas Close

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP) – A man accused of secretly recording boys changing clothes at a YMCA, his home bathroom and in teepees at an Ohio scout reservation has been indicted on federal charges including sexual exploitation of children.

The four counts against 39-year-old Thomas Close also include having child pornography.

An affidavit submitted by a Homeland Security investigator indicated that Close acknowledged filming boys between 2011 and 2018.

thomas close Boy Scouts Affiliate Accused Of Filming Boys Changing Indicted On Federal Charges

Thomas Close (Photo Credit: U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio/Facebook)

Close was arrested in November. He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.

Cleveland.com reports that his public defender, Jeff Lazarus, declined to comment.

The Boy Scouts of America Lake Erie Council in northern Ohio has said it cooperated with investigators and banned Close from future participation in its work.

Close is from Shelby in Richland County, roughly 70 miles north of Columbus.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s