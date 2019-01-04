Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) — A Butler County woman allegedly stabbed her husband after refusing to have sex with him Tuesday.

The Butler Eagle reports 33-year-old Dyna Marie Hodges, of Zelienople, called police around 12:30 a.m. and said she had stabbed her husband in the arm and he was bleeding.

When an officer arrived on the scene, he reportedly found the man on the porch, suffering from a stab wound to his left bicep. The officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm and the man was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment.

Inside the home, the officer reportedly found Hodges cleaning up blood on the kitchen floor.

According to the Butler Eagle, Hodges told police she and her husband had been drinking and said her husband became upset when she refused to have sex with him.

Hodges says her husband grabbed her and tried to lead her upstairs, but she continued to refuse. She then allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and stabbed her husband in the arm.

The victim reportedly confirmed Hodges’ story.

Hodges is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.