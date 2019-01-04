Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gun rights advocates are threatening to take legal action over a sign placed outside the Pittsburgh City-County Building.

The new sign at the entrance of the building says: “It is unlawful to possess a firearm or other dangerous device inside this facility. Any person possessing such device or devices is subject to prosecution under 18 PA. C.S.A. Sec 913. All persons entering this facility are subject to search.”

The sign has been placed there in advance of an “Open Carry Rally” set for Monday. The rally is a response to Mayor Bill Peduto’s proposal to ban assault weapons in the city.

A letter from the Firearms Industry Consulting Group addressed to Peduto and members of City Council says the sign is unlawful because it doesn’t say “lockers must be made available within the facility to every individual desiring to secure firearms and other dangerous weapons and that such persons securing firearms or other dangerous weapons must be issued a receipt.”

Joshua G. Prince, a representative of the Allegheny County Sportsmen’s League (ACSL) and Firearm Owners Against Crime (FOAC), says the two organizations are demanding the signs be removed and if the City plans to replace them, that the new signs advise individuals about the lockers.

“However, in the event that the City fails to immediately take down the unlawful signs, ACSL and FOAC are prepared to take legal action against the City,” Prince writes.

