MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a drive-by shooting in McKees Rocks that left a councilman injured when the bullets hit his home.

Allegheny County Police say they have taken one adult, 37-year-old William Davis Sr., and two juveniles into custody in connection with the incident.

The gunfire was first reported late Thursday morning.

When officers first arrived at the scene, they found shell casings, but no victim, on Bouquet Street. Soon after, a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told officers they saw a red SUV speeding away from the area at the time of the shooting. And police say the victim arrived at the hospital in a red Dodge Durango SUV.

McKees Rocks Councilman Joe Mixter was also hurt during the shooting.

Bullets flew through his walls, and he was hit with flying debris. His sister found one of the bullets behind the toilet.

Davis is being charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with evidence and obstruction.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. The juveniles have gone into the juvenile system.