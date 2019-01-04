  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shawn Watson.

Narduzzi announced that wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman has also been fired.

Watson was Pitt’s offensive play caller the past two seasons.

Sherman served four years (2015-18) overseeing the Panthers’ receivers.

“I want to thank Shawn and Kevin for their efforts and dedication to our program,” Narduzzi said in a press release. “Certainly we wish them and their families the very best in their future endeavors.”

