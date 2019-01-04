  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dick's Sporting Goods, Local TV, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sports Matter

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear green jerseys while they warm up before Friday’s game at PPG Paints Arena to support youth sports.

The jerseys will then be up for auction at pensjersey.givesmart.com.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation’s “Sports Matter” program, which helps support and save youth sports programs around the country.

penguins green jerseys Penguins Wear Green Jerseys To Support Youth Sports Program

(Photo Credit: DICK’S Sporting Goods)

At Friday’s game, the Foundation will make a $25,000 donation to the Pittsburgh I.C.E. youth hockey program.

Penguins coaches will also wear special green lace “Sports Matter” pins during Friday’s game and two Pittsburgh I.C.E. players will get to ride the zamboni after warm-ups.

For more information, visit sportsmatter.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s