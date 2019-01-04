Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear green jerseys while they warm up before Friday’s game at PPG Paints Arena to support youth sports.

The jerseys will then be up for auction at pensjersey.givesmart.com.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation’s “Sports Matter” program, which helps support and save youth sports programs around the country.

At Friday’s game, the Foundation will make a $25,000 donation to the Pittsburgh I.C.E. youth hockey program.

Penguins coaches will also wear special green lace “Sports Matter” pins during Friday’s game and two Pittsburgh I.C.E. players will get to ride the zamboni after warm-ups.

For more information, visit sportsmatter.org.