PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More rain is on the way tonight.

This time, though, most of these showers will wrap up in Pittsburgh by mid-morning Saturday.

radar futurecast Weekend Starts With Rain, But Wont Be Wash Out

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This will be followed by clearing skies Saturday afternoon, so don’t judge this book by its cover.

Sunday, another cold front will drop into the region. While this won’t have enough moisture for showers to develop, more clouds are expected for the second half of the weekend.

Next week, we start to see a shift in the weather patterns shaping up. Colder air will move in by Wednesday with rain and snow chances later in the week.

