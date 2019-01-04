Filed Under:Local TV, Lockdown, Ringgold Elementary School South, Ringgold School District, Washington County

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A “community safety issue” prompted a precautionary lockdown at Ringgold Elementary School South on Friday morning.

In a letter sent home to parents, school district officials say they were alerted to the safety concern around 9:45 a.m.

The lockdown lasted about 15 minutes until law enforcement gave Ringgold School District Police the all clear.

The letter did not specify the issue.

But said: “As always, we take safety issues very seriously. The faculty, staff, and students have all rehearsed for situations such as we experienced today. I am proud of how well our school responded.”

