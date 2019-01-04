Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A “community safety issue” prompted a precautionary lockdown at Ringgold Elementary School South on Friday morning.

In a letter sent home to parents, school district officials say they were alerted to the safety concern around 9:45 a.m.

The lockdown lasted about 15 minutes until law enforcement gave Ringgold School District Police the all clear.

This is the letter that will be sent home with RESS students today. pic.twitter.com/6QhbuABJOB — Ringgold SD (@RSDRAMS) January 4, 2019

The letter did not specify the issue.

But said: “As always, we take safety issues very seriously. The faculty, staff, and students have all rehearsed for situations such as we experienced today. I am proud of how well our school responded.”