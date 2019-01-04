Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a chain reaction crash on Route 28 in O’Hara Township on Friday evening.

It all began around 6:10 p.m. on the southbound side of the road near the RIDC exit when two vehicles collided.

Then, according to state police, the chain reaction crash happened as a result of the first accident. Three to four vehicles were involved, including a UPS truck.

One of the victims was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, another was taken to West Penn Hospital and the third went to St. Margaret’s Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Route 28 was completely shut down for a few hours while officials investigated and cleared the scene.

O’Hara: Vehicle crash w/injuries – Route 28 southbound near the RIDC exit. That area of the road is completely blocked at this time. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 4, 2019

