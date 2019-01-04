Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the years, Sidney Crosby has endured tons of taunts, insults and chirps from the fans of opposing teams, but none quite as entertaining as the New York Rangers fan from Wednesday night’s game.

Nick Lipeika’s zingers were so good, Crosby sent him an autographed stick after the game.

It read, “Good chirps. Take it easy on me next time!”

Lipeika was seated right next to the penalty box at Madison Square Garden, so when Crosby was sitting there, he got an earful.

“He had me laughing a bit. I’ve been in that situation before, some guys can cross the line or take it a little far sometimes, I thought he did everything in pretty good taste,” Crosby said.

Lepeika said he wanted to tell Crosby things he hasn’t heard before, so here’s a sampling of his one-liners.

“Hey Crosby, Malkin would have more Cups if he had a better supporting cast.”

“Hey Crosby, when Gatorade wanted a tough guy, Justin Bieber turned them down so they settled for you.”

“Hey Crosby, you were voted third toughest Canadian, behind Celine Dion and a close second to Avril Lavigne.”

“He had the section laughing, had me and one of the officials in the box laughing, so it was all in good fun. One of those things doesn’t happen very often,” Crosby said.

Crosby respected the creativity, and is getting respect in return.

After receiving the stick, Lipeika said, “When he’s on your team, you couldn’t own enough of his stuff. But if he’s not on your team, you’re praying that he just has a bad night. I think he moved up a few spots for me.”

Now the question is, by giving that autographed stick, has Crosby inspired other hecklers to show him what they got?

“It’s not a competition…” said Crosby.