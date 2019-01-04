PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired linebackers coach Joey Porter.

Porter had just finished his fourth season as the team’s outside linebackers coach after being promoted in 2015.

He spent 13 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL, playing with Pittsburgh, Miami and Arizona.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement on Joey Porter’s firing:

I have informed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter that we will not renew his contract. These are difficult decisions when it comes to someone like Joey who has meant a lot to this organization as both a player and coach. I want to thank Joey for his coaching efforts over the past five years on our defensive staff. We wish him the best in his future coaching career.

The #Steelers have begun making changes on the defensive side of the ball, announcing that LB coach Joey Porter won’t return. There are expected to be others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2019

The team says Porter was originally drafted by the Steelers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft, and played for Pittsburgh from 1999-2006. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro, Porter was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000’s.

Porter was fined $300 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer in 2017.

Joey Porter’s Career as a coach:

2013

Colorado State University

Undergraduate Student Assistant

2014

Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive Assistant

2015-18

Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside Linebackers