West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A medical professor at West Virginia University has completed a study that suggests patients may have greater satisfaction with care after surgery through telemedicine.

The school says telemedicine allows health care providers to use a computer or tablet to remotely evaluate patients.

Professor Albeir Mousa’s study has been accepted for publication in The Annals of Vascular Surgery.

Thirty people recovering from vascular surgery participated in the study, and 16 received a tablet that used an app to facilitate communication with nurses managing their care. The other 14 patients had standard treatment.

Patients in the telemedicine group scored better on physical function, mental health and role limitations.

Mousa said in a university release that telemedicine would be helpful in Appalachia, where patients sometimes live far from heart or vascular specialists.

