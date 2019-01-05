  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of Aldi locations in the Pittsburgh area are affected by a potato chip recall.

The FDA says 10 oz. bags of Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips are being recalled because they may contain undeclared milk, which could cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for those with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

Olde York Potato Chips found the problem was caused by an isolated breakdown in the company’s cleaning process.

clancys potato chip recall Dozens Of Pittsburgh Area Aldi Stores Affected By Potato Chip Recall

(Photo Courtesy: FDA)

The recalled chips are marked with a specific lot code of “BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6” in the top right corner of the front of the bag.

One illness has been reported in connection with this recall.

Dozens of Pittsburgh-area Aldi stores sold the chips, along with several stores in Ohio, West Virginia and New York.

Anyone who bought the recalled chips can throw them away or return them to their local Aldi store for a full refund.

