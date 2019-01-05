  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Batavia, Head-On Crash, Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Ohio man is dead after his vehicle was struck head-on by a patrol car.

The collision occurred about 10 p.m. Friday on State Route 222 in the southern Ohio village of Batavia.

Authorities report 36-year-old Anthony Bertram, of Goshen, was killed when a southbound patrol vehicle crossed the center line and struck his pickup. Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Jeremy Ault, the driver of the patrol car, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s