BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Ohio man is dead after his vehicle was struck head-on by a patrol car.

The collision occurred about 10 p.m. Friday on State Route 222 in the southern Ohio village of Batavia.

Authorities report 36-year-old Anthony Bertram, of Goshen, was killed when a southbound patrol vehicle crossed the center line and struck his pickup. Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Jeremy Ault, the driver of the patrol car, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

