DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — Almost 2,000 Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania customers were without service in Donora on Saturday.

The outage was reported around 4:30 p.m.

We are experiencing a gas outage in Donora, PA. Safety is our top priority. Our workers are currently on scene and working to restore service. We appreciate your patience and will continue to post updates as they become available. — ColumbiaGasPA (@ColumbiaGasPA) January 5, 2019

The company said they were in the process of shutting off service to about 1,700 customers. They say there is no threat to customers and they are shutting off service out of an abundance of caution.

Crews are working to restore service as soon as possible.

Warming centers have been opened at the following locations:

Carrol Township Social Hall — 130 Baird Ave., Monongahela

Carrol Township Volunteer Fire Department — 988 PA-37, Monongahela

Donora Council Chambers — 603 Meldon Avenue, Donora

Charleroi Fire Department — 328 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi

UPDATE: Affected customers in Donora, PA can call 724-379-6600 for transportation to the Carrol Township and Donora warming stations. — ColumbiaGasPA (@ColumbiaGasPA) January 5, 2019

Further details on the cause of the outage have not yet been released.

