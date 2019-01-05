Filed Under:Columbia Gas, Donora, Gas Outage, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — Almost 2,000 Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania customers were without service in Donora on Saturday.

The outage was reported around 4:30 p.m.

The company said they were in the process of shutting off service to about 1,700 customers. They say there is no threat to customers and they are shutting off service out of an abundance of caution.

Crews are working to restore service as soon as possible.

Warming centers have been opened at the following locations:

  • Carrol Township Social Hall — 130 Baird Ave., Monongahela
  • Carrol Township Volunteer Fire Department — 988 PA-37, Monongahela
  • Donora Council Chambers — 603 Meldon Avenue, Donora
  • Charleroi Fire Department — 328 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi

Further details on the cause of the outage have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s