ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Employees at the Ellwood City Hospital in Lawrence County are getting some of the money they are owed.

They received cashiers checks on Friday to make up for the checks they didn’t receive just before Christmas.

The original checks bounced because the new hospital owners has insufficient funds.

The employees are also scheduled to get their next paycheck some time early next week.