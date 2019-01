Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fire at a duplex in Pittsburgh’s Hill District forced residents to the streets on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at about 1 a.m. on Wylie Avenue.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the three-story building as firefighters arrived.

There were no reports of injuries, but the Red Cross is helping six people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.