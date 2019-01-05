Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Hoppers

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This adorable New Zealand mix is Hoppers! She is a young and active girl who is curious and loves to explore. Hoppers thought she had found a home to call her own, but came back to us when her adopter began to suffer from allergies. While Hoppers can be selective of her rabbit friends, she has gotten along nicely with cats. Stop in to meet Hoppers today!

To find out more about how to adopt Hoppers, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

