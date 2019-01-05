Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Flames spread to at least three houses in Homestead on Saturday night.

The fire started around 9:45 p.m. on East 17th Avenue near McClure Street.

According to a witness, a man who was handicapped was pulled out safely and no one else was hurt.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one home around 10:30 p.m.

#Breaking A fire in the 300 block of East 17th Street in Homestead has spread to at least three homes. @KDKA is live at 11. pic.twitter.com/U2sO4ifRVP — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) January 6, 2019

Further details have not yet been released.

KDKA’s Pam Surano will have a live report from the scene on KDKA-TV News at 11 p.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details