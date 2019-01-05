  • KDKA TV

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Flames spread to at least three houses in Homestead on Saturday night.

The fire started around 9:45 p.m. on East 17th Avenue near McClure Street.

homestead east 17th avenue Fire Spreads To At Least 3 Houses In Homestead

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

According to a witness, a man who was handicapped was pulled out safely and no one else was hurt.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one home around 10:30 p.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

KDKA’s Pam Surano will have a live report from the scene on KDKA-TV News at 11 p.m.

