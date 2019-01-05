Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Flames spread to at least three houses in Homestead on Saturday night.
The fire started around 9:45 p.m. on East 17th Avenue near McClure Street.
According to a witness, a man who was handicapped was pulled out safely and no one else was hurt.
Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one home around 10:30 p.m.
Further details have not yet been released.
