CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One student and a young woman were sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a school bus in Indiana County on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 553 in Cherryhill Township.

According to state police, a school bus had stopped at a bus stop in the westbound lane near Ferguson Road. The bus had all appropriate lighting activated and was preparing to let students off.

Police say 19-year-old Kara Paronish, of Northern Cambria, Pa., was driving behind the school bus, failed to stop in time and crashed into the back of the bus, causing the front end of her Kia Optima to become wedged under the back of the bus.

There were 11 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash. One 11-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital by her parent to be checked out for suspected minor injuries.

Paronish also sustained suspected minor injuries and was taken to a local medical center. Her vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The school bus driver was not injured, and the bus sustained minor damage.

Paronish was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.