PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three new players joined the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, but just for one day.

Twelve-year-old Wyatt, 12-year-old Jonathan and 14-year-old Kenneth all “signed” special one-day contracts before the team’s practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The young Penguins fans were able to live out their dreams thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation chapters in Nebraska, Colorado and Ontario, Canada.

Wyatt, Jonathan and Kenneth had breakfast in the locker room with members of the team and watched practice before joining some players on the ice.

The three children and their families have also been invited to Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

