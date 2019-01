Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a fatal accident in Brighton Township on Saturday morning.

At least one person was killed and another was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Pine Grove Road.

Police confirmed that as of 9 a.m. the scene was clear.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.