By Kym Gable
O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The driver of a UPS truck is accused of causing a chain reaction crash during rush hour on Route 28 Friday evening, sending three people to the hospital.

The UPS Driver was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of an open container as well as possessing marijuana.

It all began around 6:10 p.m. on the southbound side of the road near the RIDC Park exit when two vehicles collided.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It was a secondary crash afterward that involved the chain reaction.

The UPS driver allegedly slammed into the wreckage from the first collision. State police say three to four vehicles were involved in that crash.

Traffic became gridlocked and was redirected as the entire roadway southbound was shut down. It has since reopened.

The UPS driver was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital to undergo bloodwork analysis.

The victims were taken to three separate hospitals.

One was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, another was taken to West Penn Hospital and the third went to St. Margaret’s Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

