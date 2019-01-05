Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four people and several animals were rescued from a house fire in the Troy Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh’s North Side on Saturday morning.

Firefighters put out the flames quickly at the intersection of Lowrie and Lofink Street, but the residence was heavily damaged. The call came in around 9 a.m.

Neighbors saw two cats run safely from the fire; one got out with a resident; and crews rescued two other cats from the burning home. Medics used devices specially-designed for animals to give them oxygen and revive them.

Three dogs were also rescued by medics and animal care officers.

The Red Cross was notified to help the residents with temporary shelter.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.