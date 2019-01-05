  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four people and several animals were rescued from a house fire in the Troy Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh’s North Side on Saturday morning.

Firefighters put out the flames quickly at the intersection of Lowrie and Lofink Street, but the residence was heavily damaged. The call came in around 9 a.m.

troy hill fire2 Residents, Several Animals Rescued From Troy Hill Fire

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist

Neighbors saw two cats run safely from the fire; one got out with a resident; and crews rescued two other cats from the burning home. Medics used devices specially-designed for animals to give them oxygen and revive them.

troy fire4 Residents, Several Animals Rescued From Troy Hill Fire

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist

Three dogs were also rescued by medics and animal care officers.

troy hill fire3 Residents, Several Animals Rescued From Troy Hill Fire

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist

The Red Cross was notified to help the residents with temporary shelter.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

