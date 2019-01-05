Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to consider trade requests for disgruntled Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to the start of free agency on March 14.

Getting adequate compensation for a 30-year-old wide receiver owed $39 million over the next three seasons who could be perceived as a locker-room cancer could be the main issue.

As the offseason looms, the #Steelers are expected to consider trade offers for WR Antonio Brown. They haven’t shut the door on him playing for another organization. My story: https://t.co/LMrbIv5TeK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2019

With that said, there is nothing in Brown’s contract that prevents a trade.

He will carry a $22 million cap hit next season if he stays on the team, and $21 million if he is traded, although the team would save $15 million in cash.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Steelers could ask for at least a first-round pick or multiple high picks in return for the mercurial Brown.

IMO Offers need to include a current player WHO CAN PLAY and a first round pick–If Bryant got a 3rd—If Khalil Mack got 2 #1 and Cooper got a #1—Brown should fetch at least what I outlined.. https://t.co/jJ8jykvOqv — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 5, 2019

For his part, Brown Tweeted early Saturday morning, “System where you have no leverage,” in response to a Sporting News story regarding Peter King’s comment that he removed Brown from his All-Pro ballot after he went AWOL before the Week 17 game against the Bengals.

System where you have no leverage https://t.co/Uhu4GTt4cl — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 5, 2019

