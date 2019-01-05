  • KDKA TV

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men and a teenager are facing charges after a drug bust in Munhall, Pa.

The Allegheny County Police used an undercover operation to investigate the narcotics distribution network before finally making arrests on Friday.

ford broadus Undercover Operation Leads to Drug Arrests In Munhall

Gerald Ford (L), Deondre Broadus (R). (Photos Courtesy of Allegheny County Police.)

Twenty-eight-year-old Deandre Broadus, 18-year-old Gerald Ford and a juvenile were arrested and charged with three counts each of Receiving Stolen Property and Persons Not to Possess, Use, Manufacture, Control, Sell or Transfer Firearms as well as single counts of Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of A Small Amount of Marijuana after a search warrant was executed at 37 Grant Street in Munhall.

munhall guns 1 Undercover Operation Leads to Drug Arrests In Munhall

Photos Courtesy of Allegheny County Police.

Three stolen firearms were recovered as well as suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Broadus was also hit with another charge after attempting to flee.

